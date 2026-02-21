Chris Jericho Reveals His Favorite WWE & AEW Rivalries

After being one of the most arrogant and cocky characters on TV for decades, Chris Jericho has collected an abundance of rivals throughout his 35 years in the wrestling business, including stars like The Rock, Rey Mysterio and Kenny Omega. However, there are some adversaries that stand above the rest for the veteran, as he revealed which feuds he considers to be the best of his career in a recent interview with "Radio X."

"If you're going WWE, the Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho feud from 2008 is one of the all-time great feuds for sure. I think Jericho, Kevin Owens from 2016 was a great one. I think Jericho, MJF from 2020 was a great one. The ones that are my favorite are the long builds that take six, seven, eight months ... those ones always stand out for me off the top of my head because we had some time invested into it and they did go the better part of a year."

Jericho was then asked who he views as his ultimate nemesis in professional wrestling, having named two AEW stars along with "HBK" as his top three picks. "It all depends on the story. The Shawn Michaels angle was great. Kenny Omega story in AEW is great. Moxley in AEW, Dean Ambrose in WWE," he explained. "It goes if you're wrestling, if it's music, if you're a stand-up comedian, whatever it may be, if the crowd is enjoying it, you lean into it."

Jericho hasn't been seen on AEW television since April and has been heavily rumored to sign with WWE in the near future. Initially, many believed Jericho would appear in this year's Royal Rumble, but after he wasn't featured at the event, WWE fans are hoping he will return in time for WrestleMania this April.

