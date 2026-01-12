Jim Ross Reveals Whether He Thinks Chris Jericho Ends Up In WWE, AEW, Or TNA

AEW commentator Jim Ross has discussed Chris Jericho's future and weighed in on which promotion he could land in next.

There's some confusion about Jericho's AEW status, with some saying his contract expired on December 31, while others say he's still a part of AEW. Recent reports have said that he could return to WWE, while there's also an outside chance of him appearing in TNA, for their debut on AMC. Ross, on "Grilling JR," categorically stated that Jericho would either rejoin WWE or stay in AEW.

"I think it's WWE or nothing for Jericho. He's happy — he seems to be happy. He's got a lot of influence at AEW. He basically, to simplify it, books his own angles and he works with the creator guys and they communicate well. And Chris don't come empty-handed. He's always got a plan, but I think his goal, if it is to leave AEW, where he's got a great deal — I'm under the impression he's got a great deal — then I think it's WWE or he stays where he is. I don't think the TNA thing plays into it," he said. "But, you know, I could be wrong. Money changes a lot of opinion and a lot of sentiment."

Despite the writing on the wall regarding Jericho's potential departure from AEW, Ross hopes the veteran star stays with the promotion, as he is an important part of the company. The legendary commentator shed some light on Jericho's importance behind the scenes in AEW, disclosing how the Fozzy singer helps talent backstage and serves as a sounding board for other stars in the company. Jericho's exit, Ross believes, will impact AEW negatively.

"I think Jericho is just such a valuable member of AEW [and] him leaving would hurt the brand to a degree. No doubt. You can't lose a talent like Chris Jericho and say that, 'Oh well, we'll just move on,'" he added.

Ross praised Jericho for his ability to reinvent himself time and again, saying that he is a huge fan of him. He also recalled hiring Jericho in WWE and boldly asserted that Jericho remains one of his best hires.