Vanity Project Earns WWE NXT Tag Team Title Shot

Swipe Right, representing the Vanity Project, beat three other teams to earn number one contendership to the Tag Team Championship during "WWE NXT."

Interim General Manager Robert Stone made the match between the four teams to determine new number one contenders to the NXT Tag titles held by Dark State, with each of OTM, Swipe Right, Hank and Tank, and The Culling going at one another in recent weeks.

OTM notably cleared the ring of all teams once Lucien Price had got the better of Niko Vance in a one-on-one in the ring. Price then dumped Vance back into the ring before Tank Ledger tagged himself in behind Price's back.

Vance similarly went on a tear to clear the ring before getting double teamed out of the picture by Hank and Tank. OTM managed to become the legal opponents to Vance and dropped him with a dual finisher, going for the cover before that was broken up by their opponents.

Each of OTM and Hank and Tank respectively took control of one of their opponents on each corner of the ring, dropping them for staggered superplexes one after the other. Hank and Tank then dumped both members of OTM through the announcer's desk, but only once OTM had dropped Shawn Spears with a dual curb stomp onto the apron, ensuring that Brad Baylor could make the cover on Spears to get the winning pinfall.