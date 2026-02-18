WWE HOFer Mick Foley Needs Massive Dental Work Due To Losing Teeth In Hell In A Cell

Mick Foley's Hell In A Cell match with The Undertaker at King Of The Ring 1998 is considered one of the most violent matches in wrestling history, but "The Hardcore Legend" is still dealing with the consequences from the pain he endured today. Although The Undertaker entered the match with a fractured ankle and underwent multiple surgeries throughout his career, Foley still walks differently after being thrown off the top and through the cage, and in recent years, he's needed to seek treatment for his teeth.

In an interview with "Going Rindside," Foley revealed that he often goes through with dental procedures because of the teeth his lost during his performance in the Hell In A Cell match.

"Not only are those two teeth gone, but the two next to it because of the trauma, are rotting out as we speak and will need to be replaced. So, we're looking at about $25,000 in dental work for something that happened 26 years ago."

Although he consistently undergoes dental repairs today, Foley revealed last year that he purposely hasn't replaced any teeth as it's a physical reminder of one of the most historic nights of his career, and smiling in the mirror in the morning is the best piece of wrestling memorabilia that he could possess.

