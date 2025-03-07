WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Explains Why He Doesn't Get His Teeth Fixed

WWE King of the Ring 1998, the night Mick Foley flew from the top of Hell in a Cell and landed in the history books of professional wrestling forever. It's one of the most infamous matches of all time, not just for what The Undertaker did to Foley, but for the amount of punishment Foley sustained. Despite not being the most serious injury, arguably the most iconic is Foley's tooth was pushed through the top of his mouth and in to his nose, but the WWE Hall of Famer has never had his teeth fixed, and during the recent "For The Love of Wrestling" convention, he explained why.

"The reason I don't replace the teeth, even though they look terrible, is they are a reminder of that night. So I don't have a house full of wrestling memorabilia because all I have to do is get up in the morning and smile in the mirror and I remember exactly what I did for a living because of that match." Foley did joke that his son used to think that having no teeth looked cool, but now he looks like a crack addict.

Foley also admitted that the only way he got through that match was having fortitude, and a will to complete the match for the love of the business, something he knows would not fly in the modern era. "If that same type of thing happened today, the match would be stopped, and that's like the smart thing and the wise thing, but that wasn't what we did back in 1998, and I'm kind of lucky it wasn't because so much of the appeal is trying to watch two human beings continue a wrestling match when one of them is no longer conscious."

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.