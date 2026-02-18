Former WWE Director Kerwin Silfies Passes Away At Age 75

It is a sad day for many in WWE, as the promotion says goodbye to a former member of the promotion. PWInsider reports that former WWE director Kerwin Silfies passed away on Tuesday evening. Though the cause of death is unknown, Silfies had reportedly been dealing with health issues recently. He was 75 years old.

Born in Pennsylvania, Silfies began his directing career in his home state for Channel 39, later joining WWE in 1985. Unlike former producer Kevin Dunn, who was well known to wrestling fans during his lengthy WWE career, Silfies spent most of his WWE tenure unknown to fans. Nevertheless, he was a valuable director of many key events, including WrestleMania's III, IV, V, and VI, and Saturday Night's Main Event from 1987-1992.

Long-time WWE executive Bruce Prichard has credited Silfies for his work in character vignettes, most notably the ones that introduced "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig to WWE audiences in the late 80s. Silfies also has the distinction of being the inspiration for the name "Kerwin White," the infamous gimmick Chavo Guerrero Jr. used in 2005.