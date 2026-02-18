Bully Ray Says This WWE Raw Angle Had 'Vincent Kennedy McMahon Written All Over It'

The February 16 episode of "WWE Raw" had a lot of people talking thanks to one particular segment that saw a giant crate being delivered to "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce. The crate came with the simple instruction of not opening it until February 28, which is the same day as the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Chicago, Illinois. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the segment during a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio" where he explained how much he disliked the crate gimmick, and how it seemed like a segment that Vince McMahon would have put together when he was in charge of WWE.

"That segment last night had written, produced, and directed by Vincent Kennedy McMahon written all over it," Bully said. "That's what I thought, and hey, to me that's funny because that's something so typically Vince. I mean The Undertaker was standing in front of a crate and a puppy came out. Seth Rollins was standing in front of a crate and Sting popped out. The Gobbledy Gooker, they're like 0-3 for crates and things popping out of things."

Bully did try and make a bit of sense of the segment by suggesting that the crate has something to do with Chris Jericho, who has been rumored to be returning to WWE for a number of weeks. However, Bully doesn't believe that simply jumping out of a crate would be Jericho's style.

"Chris Jericho arrived in the WWE in Chicago. Could the crate have anything to do with a returning Chris Jericho? And I don't mean like Chris Jericho's in the crate because I just texted with him this morning and he's on tour in Europe ... so he's not in the crate. Nobody is waiting in the crate because, not for nothing, Chris Jericho popping out of a crate, I could never see Chris Jericho doing that."

The possibility of Jericho having something to do with the crate got even smaller following a recent report from Fightful Select, who reported that Jericho is "firmly under contract" with AEW, and that his contract may have also been frozen.

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.