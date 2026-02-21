AEW's Chris Jericho Says William Shakespeare Would Be A Pro Wrestler Promoter Today

More than a month into 2026, it still remains unclear what is going on with Chris Jericho, who's AEW contract seemed set to expire at the beginning of the year, only for Jericho to still be on the AEW roster page, with reports that his contract may have been frozen. None of it has stopped Jericho from being busy, as he's taken on acting roles, continued to tour with his band Fozzy, is reportedly set to hit the convention circuit shortly, and still has plenty of time to make podcast and radio appearances, where he's gone into some interesting theories about William Shakespeare.

Appearing on "Radio X" right after the Super Bowl, Jericho talked about everything from Halftime Show performances to the most famous writer in history, including bringing up how wrestling was a "modern day morality play," similar to Shakespeare's work in the past. It was then the conversation took a turn to a potential wrestling angle being based off the Shakespeare play "Macbeth," which prompted Jericho to suggest Shakespeare would've been a wrestling promoter had he been born in 1964 instead of 1564.

"I've said that many times," Jericho said. "If Shakespeare was alive today, he would be booking wrestling, yes."

While it's fun to imagine Shakespeare sitting in the Gorilla position and laying out cards for a wrestling show coming the next week, it's also entirely possible other dramatic art forms would've captured Shakespeare's attention today, including theater or film. As The Bard has now been dead for over four hundred years, it is a question no one will ever have the answer to.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Radio X" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription