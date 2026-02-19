AEW Continental Champ Jon Moxley Survives Eliminator Match

There was no rest for the wicked when being a champion in AEW, and that statement means even more when it comes to Jon Moxley. Fresh off his time limit draw with Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Grand Slam Australia, and his appearance at the House Rules in Brisbane on February 15, Moxley was back in action of the February 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite" as he faced Mark Davis in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match. However, Moxley didn't let jetlag get the better of him as he was able to put away The Don Callis Family member.

The biggest turning point in the match came just before the commercial break when Davis tried to deliver a straight right hand to Moxley's head, but the champion ducked and "Dunkzilla" punched the ring post, causing his hand to be busted open. Moxley would target the injured hand throughout the match, causing Davis to adjust his offense and hit the champion with elbows and forearms instead of punches. "Dunkzilla" was able to mount a big comeback as he got a number of near falls, even hitting a Gut Wrench Piledriver where Moxley only just got his shoulder up.

Davis went to finish things with his trademark Close Your Eyes Piledriver but Moxley countered it into a stomp, causing a double down. Once both men rose to their feet, Moxley and Davis attempted to take each other down with a series of Lariat attempts but they were both evenly matched on the first two strikes. The third strike saw Moxley drop to a knee which looked to give Davis an opening, but this was just a plan from the champion who swung Davis over to lock him in the Bulldog Choke. With nowhere to go, "Dunkzilla" tapped out, and Moxley emerged victorious from his fourth Eliminator Match since winning the AEW Continental Championship in the Continental Classic tournament at Worlds End 2025.