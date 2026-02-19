Willow Nightingale Retains AEW TBS Title By The Skin Of Her Teeth

After two successful defenses of the AEW Women's Tag Team Championships in Australia, Willow Nightingale retained her TBS title in a four-way match on "AEW Dynamite." Nightingale pinned Mina Shirakawa for the win in a match also involving Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne.

Former tag team partners Shafir and Bayne teamed up to target Nightingale to start off the match, but the champion was able to overpower them both to take them out of the ring and hit them with a cannonball. Shirakawa was waiting on the top rope to take the entire field out on the outside, however.

Back in the ring, Nightingale hit a double lower blower to Shafir and Bayne, but Bayne hit a hurricanrana to Nightingale off the top rope. The champion showed off her strength with spinebusters to Bayne and Shirakawa, but Shafir broke up her pin attempt.

Bayne hit a suicide dive to the outside, taking her competition out. It was only then that Shafir and Bayne squared up, trading strikes on the outside of the ring. Nightingale hit an avalanche German suplex to Bayne, but Shirakawa was there to capitalize and hit the champion with a spinning backfist. She attempted to lock in the figure four, but Nightingale rolled her up to retain the TBS Championship.