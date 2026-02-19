Young Bucks And FTR Set For Yet Another AEW World Tag Title Match

The Young Bucks and FTR will go head-to-head for the fifth time, fighting for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Revolution.

The Bucks secured number one contendership to the titles they have held three times with a win over the Rascalz and Private Party during last week's "AEW Dynamite," though they had yet to set a date with the champions until this week's show rolled around.

FTR stood in the ring with Stokely Hathaway, continuing to lambaste their incumbent challengers as their inferior in the debate for best tag team of their generation, before Hathaway turned his attention to the Bucks' mother and father; he then laid into their kids as "domestic terrorists" that always hang around backstage.

The Bucks took that moment to emerge behind FTR and deliver superkicks to take them out. Hathaway turned around to meet them and try to talk them down, but he was also kicked in the face. Nick Jackson then made the challenge to FTR for Revolution, with the Bucks holding up the Tag Team titles to close the segment.

Their match at Revolution will be the fifth two-on-two bout since the Bucks and FTR met in the ring for the first time at Full Gear 2020, won by the Bucks to capture the AEW Tag titles. FTR then pulled back a victory defending their ROH and AAA Tag titles in April, 2022, as well as another at All In 2023 to retain their AEW Tag titles. The Bucks won their fourth bout at Dynasty 2024 to win the vacant AEW Tag titles, and they further defended them against FTR and the Acclaimed in three-way action at All In 2024.