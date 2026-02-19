WWE 2K26 To Include Unlockable Indie Version Of CM Punk, Complete With AFI Theme Song

The release of "WWE 2K26" is right around the corner, and CM Punk has been announced as both the cover star for the standard edition of the game, and as the wrestler whose career will be the focus of this year's Showcase Mode.

Before making a name for himself in WWE, Punk was the biggest name in Ring of Honor and a mainstay on the independent circuit, where his character was instead "The Voice of the Voiceless," and he came out to rock band AFI's "Miseria Cantare" as his entrance theme. According to developers in an interview with TechRadar, it's been confirmed that Punk will have his "Miseria Cantare" entrance and a version of himself as an independent wrestler available in the game.

Punk will join the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Rey Mysterio, and Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) as wrestlers who have been the focus of the mode in past editions. Like with previous Showcase Modes, players will have to unlock the earlier versions of Punk. However, this year, players can instead unlock all the new characters, arenas, and titles by playing a Gauntlet mode, where they simply have to defeat a list of opponents. The mode was added in response to complaints from some players about the many match conditions that were previously required to unlock wrestlers and the retro versions of the Showcase mode star.

Matches that have been confirmed for Punk's Showcase Mode so far are his WrestleMania 41 clash against Seth Rollins, his SummerSlam 2008 match against JBL, his WrestleMania 29 match against The Undertaker, and many more of his historical clashes. The game is set for release on March 13, 2026.