David Otunga Says He'd Be Interested In WWE Return, AEW Run, Or NXT GM Position

Former WWE talent David Otunga hasn't stepped into a wrestling ring officially since his 2015 clash against R-Truth at a live event, with his last televised match being the 2014 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Despite this, Otunga is very much open to a return, and has no qualms about where he could end up.

"I wouldn't rule [a WWE return] out, and I would listen to any offer that came in – be it WWE, AEW, any company," Otunga admitted during a video posted on his YouTube channel. However, he also expressed the desire to instead return in a manager capacity instead. "Kind of like a Paul Heyman, but as a lawyer – a legal advocate – and, you know, maybe pair me with a talent who isn't so great on the mic and then I could do the promo work for him."

Still, Otunga declared he would still get physical in the ring if the storyline called for it. Outside of this, Otunga further added that he'd also be up for a General Manager role on a show like "WWE NXT" too. "I kind of started NXT. Think about it. I was there for the inaugural season that launched NXT," he pointed out. "I was runner up in the first season, and should've been the winner, but you know, Wade [Barrett] was a good choice. I would absolutely take that role; I think that would be fun, yeah. It's kind of cool, a little full-circle moment."

