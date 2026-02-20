ESPN To Air 'Condensed Version' Of WWE Royal Rumble 2026 On Main Broadcast Channel

Since September 2025, WWE's main roster premium live events have called ESPN platforms, primarily the new ESPN direct-to-consumer service, their exclusive home to viewers in the United States. Most recently, the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble aired through the ESPN Unlimited plan on January 31, with a total run time of three hours and 40 minutes. Soon, fans can reportedly see another iteration of the PLE as well.

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that ESPN will air a "condensed version" of the Royal Rumble on its main broadcast channel. Fans can catch it on Sunday, February 22.

According to the outlet, this move comes as a part of an effort for ESPN to assess viewership numbers of WWE's product across a traditional broadcast. Additionally, it encourages further promotion of upcoming WWE premium live events, such as the Elimination Chamber on February 28 and WrestleMania 42, set for April 18 and 19. For fans in the United States, full WWE PLEs are available to stream with an ESPN Unlimited plan, both standalone or bundled.

Amongst the action at the 2026 Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan and Roman Reigns emerged as the winners of the Women's and Men's Royal Rumble matches, respectively. Reigns went on to select the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by CM Punk, as his title match of choice for WrestleMania 42. Morgan's decision for the grand stage is still up in the air. Elsewhere, Drew McIntyre conquered Sami Zayn to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. "The Career Killer" GUNTHER forced AJ Styles to retire after making him pass out to the sleeper hold.