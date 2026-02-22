Bruce Prichard Explains Macho Man Randy Savage's Final Years In WWE

The late "Macho Man' Randy Savage's storied history with WWE lasted nearly a decade, despite a sometimes contentious relationship with Vince McMahon. Savage ultimately began to work in the ring less and less before jumping ship to WCW in 1994, where he wrapped up his career before a brief return stint in TNA back in 2004.

Looking back at Savage's final tenure with WWE, specifically the lack of wrestling he did before leaving the promotion, Bruce Prichard revealed exactly what happened on "Something to Wrestle." "That is a narrative that's been out there for a long time: oh, Randy wanted to work, we didn't want him to work," Prichard recalled of Savage's in-ring slowdown. "I am telling you from 100% personal experience with Randy Savage, from Randy's own mouth: 'I don't want to take anymore bumps, I want to work behind the scenes, I want to be over here doing this."

According to Prichard, Savage had emphasized to WWE officials that he'd rather begin wrestling less and working behind the scenes more often. However, it seems that Savage had a different story for WCW officials after he made the jump, and he upped his wrestling schedule once again while telling them that WWE wanted to use him less often.

"He wanted to work behind the scenes, he liked his gig – or least he told us that he liked his gig as a commentator," Prichard added. "He'd moved to Stamford so that he could be in the office, so that he can be there every day. That doesn't sound like a guy that wants to go out on the road and work all the time."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.