Dave Meltzer Clarifies Tomohiro Ishii's Status Following AEW Injury Scare

NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii seemed to suffer a hamstring injury during his match with Conglomeration stablemate Orange Cassidy on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite," but according to a new report, the injury may not have been as bad as it seemed. Dave Meltzer revealed more about the status of the "Stone Pitbull" on "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"Ishii, from what I gather, is not hurt badly," Meltzer said. "It looked like he tore his hamstring, but the only thing I heard afterwards is that, 'We dodged a bullet' when I asked about Ishii. So, I don't know any more details than, 'We dodged a bullet' or, 'It looks like we dodged a bullet.' 'We dodged a bullet' may sound like it's confirmed that he's okay. It was more 'We may have.'"

Cassidy and Ishii defeated Clark Connors and Gabe Kidd on "Dynamite." At one point during the match, however, Ishii dropped to the canvas and started holding his leg, and was checked on by the referee. He was ultimately able to continue the match, and he and Cassidy won with an Orange Punch-to-Brainbuster sequence. Ishii was revealed to be Cassidy's partner earlier in the night after Roderick Strong abandoned the "Freshly Squeezed" one once again after walking out on him during a match the previous week.

The match was Ishii's first back in AEW after suffering a shoulder injury during a match against PAC on "AEW Collision" last November. Following the injury, he made his return to the ring at Wrestle Kingdom 20 in the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship Rambo match.

