Trick Williams, Kiana James Qualify For Elimination Chamber Matches On WWE SmackDown

The fifth round of qualifiers for the Elimination Chamber matches, the winners of which will go on to WrestleMania for a World title, were determined during "WWE SmackDown."

In the first match of the night, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, and Kiana James squared off for the fifth spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber. Flair looked to have the match won as she cinched in the Figure-Eight Leglock on Jax, only for James to slide beneath Flair and leverage her into a pin, literally stealing the match from beneath her.

James joins a field of four in Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka, with just one name to be determined, in her first Women's Chamber match. The final entrant will be determined between Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, and Raquel Rodriguez on Monday's "WWE Raw."

The second qualifier night came later in the show and saw Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Damian Priest competing for the fifth spot in the Men's Chamber match. Williams got the win, similarly stealing victory from the grasp of Priest as he had Hayes in position for a finisher; Williams attacked him and caught him with the Trick Shot for the winning pinfall.

He joins a field of Randy Orton, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, and Je'von Evans, with one name to be determined between Jey Uso, Bronson Reed, and the Original El Grande Americano during Monday's "Raw."