Newly-Released Footage Reveals 'Horrifying' Scene Of 2025 Vince McMahon Car Crash

Connecticut State Police released bodycam footage of the July 2025 collision involving former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

In the video, released by police and obtained by the US Sun, McMahon can be seen driving his Bentley well above the speed limit, rear-ending another vehicle in an attempted overtake, colliding with the central barrier and ultimately pulling to the side of the road for police to question.

McMahon appeared dazed and confused, telling the state trooper that he did not need medical attention before being told he had reached 115 MPH. He reasoned that he was visiting his granddaughter for her birthday.

"I'm trying to catch up to you and you keep taking off," the state trooper told McMahon. To which he replied, "I'm not trying to outrun you."

The trooper said he understood that, hence he was confused, and reiterated that he was driving well above 100 MPH resulting in hitting a vehicle. He then asked McMahon if he was using phone, which McMahon said no and reasoned that he had not driven in a while.

McMahon called himself a "stupid f***ing fool" as he handed his documentation to the trooper, asking if anyone had been injured. When he was told no one had been, he hailed it as a miracle.

McMahon was charged with reckless driving and following too closely resulting in an accident. In October, it was ruled that McMahon could enter a pre-trial program if he made a $1,000 charitable contribution and only drive if properly licensed and insured in the future. Upon completing the program, the charges would be dismissed in a year.