Ex-WWE CEO Vince McMahon's Reckless Driving Charges To Be Dropped Following Probation

After being charged with reckless driving and following too closely in July 2025, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon appeared before the Stamford Superior Court on Thursday, October 16. These charges stem from an accident which resulted from McMahon smashing his 2024 Bentley into the back of a 2023 BMW, then a median wooden guardrail on Route 15 in Westport, Connecticut. Following the incident, McMahon's lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the charges brought against him.

While on-site at McMahon's latest court hearing, News 12 Connecticut's Marissa Alter reports that the judge overseeing his case has granted McMahon access to a pretrial probation program, known as accelerated rehabilitation, which will allow his charges to be dropped if he avoids any probation violations. In the event that McMahon maintains a clean record during his probationary period, the criminal charges against him will be dropped in October 2026. As a part of his agreement with the judge, McMahon must also donate $1,000 to charity. The exact source to which McMahon will donate is unknown.

In court, McMahon's lawyer reportedly said that the former WWE executive issued a pair of apology letters to the other people involved in the aforementioned accident. The lawyer also promised that McMahon would not allow another accident to happen again on his watch.

In addition to the BMW struck by McMahon's vehicle, a Ford Fusion driving on the other side of the highway ran into debris that flew across the scene of the collision. All three cars were eventually towed, but fortunately, all three drivers were wearing seatbelts.

"It was good news," McMahon's lawyer Mark Sherman told TMZ Sports on the heels of their Thursday court hearing. "Not every car accident is a crime and the judge agreed he deserved this dismissal and we're grateful for that."