Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon Involved In Auto Accident

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was involved in a car accident last Thursday in Connecticut, the same day news broke of Hulk Hogan death. TMZ reported that no one was injured in the accident, but McMahon's 2024 Bentley was "mangled" in the crash.

The outlet obtained the accident report, which said McMahon was traveling north in Westport, Connecticut and rammed into the back of a BMW before colliding with a wooden guardrail in the median. The report said that a third vehicle was involved when the driver ran into the debris that flew into the southbound lane. The report indicated that all three drivers were wearing seatbelts, but the airbags in McMahon's Bentley and the BMW deployed.

TMZ reported that McMahon is due in court late next month after he was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely resulting in an accident. McMahon is still locked in a legal battle with former WWE employee Janel Grant, who accused him of sex trafficking and filed a civil suit against him back in January 2024. McMahon and his wife, Linda, are also fighting to dismiss the "Ring Boy" lawsuit filed against them in Maryland, where five anonymous plaintiffs allege the McMahons neglected to protect them from sexual abuse by WWE ring announcer Mel Phillips in the 1980s.

According to the outlet, the crash happened around 9 AM. TMZ was the first to break the news about Hogan's passing just after 11:30 AM on July 24 and reported medics were called to Hogan's home just before 10 AM that morning for a medical event. McMahon issued his own statement about Hogan's passing later in the day where he called Hogan a "trailblazer."