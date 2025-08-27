Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon Files Motion To Throw Out Reckless Driving Case

Vince McMahon is reportedly moving to dismiss his reckless driving lawsuit.

McMahon was cited on July 24 for an accident involving his 2024 Bentley colliding with a 2023 BMW 430 then a guardrail, with debris from the incident affecting a third driver in a Ford Fusion. No one sustained any discernible injuries from the crash, though McMahon's car was written-off with irreversible damage to its front. McMahon was due in court on misdemeanor reckless driving and following too closely resulting in an accident.

McMahon's attorney in the case, Mark Sherman, has confirmed to Wrestling Inc., as first reported by TMZ, that he filed a motion on his client's behalf on Tuesday to suspend and dismiss the matter. He said if the motion was granted, it "would ensure a complete dismissal of the case but still allows Vince to convey contrition and concern for the other drivers, which is his top priority."

A hearing has been scheduled for mid-October. McMahon himself has yet to publicly comment on the situation.

McMahon is embroiled in further legal action in Connecticut with the sex trafficking lawsuit filed against him by Janel Grant in January 2024, but also in Maryland for the lawsuit filed against him and Linda McMahon for their alleged part in what became known as the "Ring Boy" Scandal. He is also fighting a lawsuit in Delaware with plaintiffs alleging that he had pushed through the sale of WWE to Endeavor for his own personal gain as opposed to doing what was in the best interest of shareholders.