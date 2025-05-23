Ex-WWE Chairman Vince McMcMahon Continues To Fight Discovery In Shareholder Lawsuit

Vince McMahon has continued to push back on the discovery process in the WWE Shareholder lawsuit. He has argued that the plaintiffs are trying to use the case to pry into his personal life.

In a new public filing with the Delaware Court of Chancery, first reported by Wrestlenomics, McMahon's attorneys asked the court to deny the plaintiffs' previous motion to compel further discovery. The plaintiffs had pushed for McMahon to turn over documents specific to his allegations of sexual misconduct, which they argue may have factored into the ultimate decision to agree a merger deal with Endeavor since they were willing to keep him on post-acquisition, not according to the fiduciary duty he had to shareholders with the company to seek the best offer.

However, McMahon's attorneys have since dismissed that notion as "meritless," arguing that they have already agreed to produce all documents that connect sexual misconduct allegations to the merger process. But McMahon is unwilling to turn over what is referred to as "deeply personal and intimate communications" with women he had relationships with, as well as messages with family members about those relationships.

McMahon's side says those materials are irrelevant to the case, arguing that the focus should be on his fiduciary duty specific to the merger process, and accusing the plaintiffs of using the discovery process as a method of harassing McMahon and his family.

"If this Court grants Plaintiffs' Motion, this case will devolve into a mini-trial over the Sexual Misconduct Allegations," his attorneys wrote. The court has yet to rule on the matter. McMahon is also defending lawsuits in Maryland and Connecticut related to the "Ring Boy" scandal and allegations of sexual assault and trafficking by a former WWE employee. No criminal charges have been brought to McMahon related to alleged sexual misconduct thus far.