WWE's Seth Rollins Recalls His Favorite Match He Ever Lost

Seth Rollins has won some of the biggest matches in WWE history since the beginning of his main roster career, such as "The Heist of the Century" at WrestleMania 31, or defeating John Cena at SummerSlam to become a double-champion, but his all-time favorite match on his resume is one that he lost.

Speaking with "GQ" alongside his wife and WWE star Becky Lynch, Rollins claimed that he's always been fond of the day that all three Shield members held the WWE Championship in one night at Money In The Bank 2016.

"I don't know if I have a favorite match that I've ever won. I have a favorite match that I've lost. The night [Dean] Ambrose cashed in his Money In The Bank to win the title on me at Money In The Bank. And the title went from Roman [Reigns] to me, to Jon, all in the span of like 10 minutes. Very nice to give someone you love a moment like that."

Rollins also stated that his loss to Cesaro, also known as AEW's Claudio Castagnoli, at WrestleMania 37 is one of his favorites, and despite the match eventually leading the Swiss star to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title, his singles push ended shortly afterwards. Although "The Visionary" views his title win at WrestleMania 31 as his greatest career achievement, most of his favorites are matches where he didn't emerge victorious.

