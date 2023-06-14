Seth Rollins On Coming Up With His WWE WrestleMania MITB Cash-In

WWE will soon make their way across the pond as they host this year's Money in the Bank event from London, England. The Money in the Bank concept remains a prime focus for those yearning to receive a title opportunity, as the winners of the respective ladder matches have a guaranteed shot at a championship of their choosing.

As WWE approaches the 2023 Money in the Bank, one of the former briefcase holders has reflected upon his own cash-in, which has been deemed as "The Heist of the Century."

During a recent episode of the "Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling" podcast, Seth Rollins discussed the objective he hoped to achieve with his cash-in in 2015. In the process, "The Visionary" noted that the idea actually stemmed from his own brain.

"I had the idea to do the cash-in a couple of months before WrestleMania," Rollins said. "So probably January [2015], December [2014]. I'm riding in the car with Cesaro, Claudio Castagnoli, and we're booking the territory as we do, and I've got these ideas and I'm running them by him. He's got his ideas, and we're just trying to come up with some stuff, and it seemed like a good idea, but I had to find the right time to put the bug in somebody's ear."