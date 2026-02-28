WWE Producer Bruce Prichard Reflects On Working Relationship With Bray Wyatt

The late Bray Wyatt was considered a creative genius by his peers in the pro wrestling industry, primarily due to his onscreen character work, especially in his final years. However, despite how beloved he was, Wyatt evidently wasn't the easiest to work with for those in the WWE creative department, per producer/director Bruce Prichard.

"God man, Bray was challenging; I loved him. Very challenging. Creative beyond creative. A guy whose mind was somewhere else all the time," Prichard explained while reflecting on working with Wyatt during an episode of his "Something To Wrestle" podcast. "Very challenging and just so much fun! Because you could get out there on that plane with him, and then you just started – the absurdity of it all made it so easy but difficult at the same time."

Prichard explained that one difficult part of working with Wyatt was having to sell others on his ideas, which were unlike anyone else's. "Nobody else can do that," he expressed about Wyatt's creativity. "I enjoyed – God – loved working with Bray! It was ... frustrating too, man. We had some spirited conversations; great conversations." Prichard expressed that Wyatt would often fight hard against creative decisions, but after some time you would simply have to "let him in."

He also fondly looked back at the characters Wyatt made. "Trying to explain the concept of: no, what you're looking at - you're not looking at a funhouse, man! This isn't real! You are now inside Bray's head," Prichard explained. "He was a freaking joy. By God, man. It was incredible."

Wyatt died of a heart attack in 2023 following complications from COVID-19. Since his untimely death, Wyatt has received widespread praise from his peers in the industry, including Prichard and many others.

