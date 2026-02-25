Lola Vice And Kelani Jordan Set To Enter The WWE NXT Underground

The Underground match is back as Lola Vice looks for revenge over Kelani Jordan at "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day.

Jordan defeated Vice during last week's show, targeting the injured hand of her opponent throughout the bout before cinching in an arm lock to get the submission. And that had came after weeks of fighting and jawing between the pair, during which time Vice had injured her hand in the first place.

Jordan came into Tuesday's "NXT" with the confidence of that win, interrupting a segment with Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair in the locker room. She said, since they fancy themselves as technicians, they should study her submission over Vice last week.

Before long, Vice came into the affair brawling with Jordan before officials broke them up. She was later shown to be demanding another opportunity at Jordan, this time making it an Underground match, and Interim General Manager Robert Stone. He relented and made the match official for Vengeance Day.

This upcoming bout between Vice and Jordan will be their fifth singles clash since the former defeated the latter in the NXT Break-Out Tournament in October 2023. The record currently stands at 2-2. Vice is undefeated after three Underground matches, having previously seen off Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Jaida Parker throughout 2024.