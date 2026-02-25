Myles Borne Wins WWE NXT NA Title In Chaotic Main Event

Myles Borne is the new North American Champion after dethroning Ethan Page on "WWE NXT," just before Page would have become the longest reigning NA Champion in "NXT" history. Despite the best efforts of various heels on the roster aligned with Page, Borne, with help from babyface backup, won his first title.

Borne targeted the ankle of Page that he Pillman-ized last week on the show throughout the match. The challenger had control of the bout until Page hit an Ego's Edge on the commentary desk, then another minutes later back in the ring. The match rolled on and the men traded strikes and back and forth until Page got Borne to the top turnbuckle and hit him with a superplex.

Page couldn't keep Borne down, however, and Borne tried to rally with a dropkick as Page was mouthing off to him. As he was trying to regain momentum, the Vanity Project ran out, and Jackson Drake hit Borne with his EVOLVE Championship as the referee was distracted. Hank and Tank, along with Shiloh Hill, came out to even the odds, but Ricky Saints was perched atop the ropes, ready to attack Borne. NXT Champion Joe Hendry appeared to take out Saints.

The champion looked for the Twisted Grin, but Borne sent him crashing face-first into the exposed turnbuckle. He hit a Borne Again for the victory.