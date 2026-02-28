WWE's Je'Von Evans Names Biggest Pro Wrestling Inspirations

At the age of 21, Je'Von Evans is currently the youngest star amongst WWE's main roster. Back in 1998, one of his idols achieved a similar status when he inked a full-time deal with the company at the age of 20.

While appearing on the "Chris Vernon Show," Evans revealed the man, Jeff Hardy, a decorated champion in WWE, as one of his biggest pro wrestling inspirations. "Jeff Hardy, he was just himself, you know what I mean? There was no Jeff Hardy before. You couldn't compare anybody to Jeff, you feel me? So I feel like that's somebody that got me into wrestling," Evans said.

In addition to Hardy, Evans also shouted out 17-time world champion John Cena and "The Second City Saint" CM Punk. "Of course, John Cena, because he was just so [cool]," Then, of course, CM Punk, because he was just talking crazy on the mic. Nobody was really doing that at the time when I was growing up. Those are like the three main people that got me into wrestling."

Last December, Cena retired from in-ring competition after losing to "The Ring General" GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Hardy and Punk, on the other hand, remain active in the ring, with "The Charismatic Enigma" reigning as a TNA World Tag Team Champion. Punk currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship on "WWE Raw," the same brand in which Evans resides. In January, the two teamed up to take on The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at a pair of live events in Europe.

