Cody Rhodes Gets Emotional Thanking Rey Mysterio For Changing His WWE Career

In 2011, at WWE WrestleMania 27, Cody Rhodes wrestled his first singles match on a pay-per-view. Rhodes faced Rey Mysterio in the second match of the main card, and looking back, he credits Mysterio for helping get his career back on track. The WWE star grew emotional discussing the memory while sitting down with Mysterio on "What Do You Want To Talk About?"

"You changed my life," Rhodes told him. "I don't get anywhere, dude. I had nothing coming my way. I lost Teddy and Randy. I wasn't the one who was supposed to go. ... I got to experience things at a different level, and play ball at a higher level, and I would've never gotten out of the blocks. ... I would've never had anything."

Rhodes also praised Mysterio for his overall contributions to the industry, from his impact on Lucha Libre to his WWE legacy. Growing up with his father in the business, Rhodes admitted that he was a fan of Mysterio, making their connection all the more meaningful. The WrestleMania match is a "core memory," according to Rhodes.

Mysterio stated that he was grateful for the words, as it also meant a lot to him to be able to help in such a way. He credited former WCW star and AAA official Konnan for playing a similar role in his own career as Mysterio did for Rhodes.

"I feel truly blessed and honored to have been that person for you. You have no idea," Mysterio said. "I feel truly honored ... from the bottom of my heart."

