AEW Women's Tag Title Match Ends In DQ

The Babes of Wrath, Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale, kept their Women's Tag Team Championship after "AEW Dynamite" saw their fourth defense end in disqualification.

Their challengers this week were the Mega Bad teaming of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, a rematch of their previous attempt at Grand Slam Australia, as well as Bayne's pursuit of Nightingale's TBS Championship. Bayne failed alongside Marina Shafir and Mina Shirakawa in challenging Nightingale during last week's show.

Ford was notably absent from the match following the opening stages, seemingly after a moonsault spot which saw her jumping onto Nightingale and Cameron.

Afterwards, Bayne got the advantage over Cameron in the ring, dominating over her while Nightingale recovered off of the apron. Cameron tried to get up as Bayne rained down hands on her, finally swinging momentum to plant Bayne with a DDT. She managed to tag out to Nightingale, who then rallied against Bayne and hit a spinebuster for a near-fall.

Nightingale hit a cannonball senton from the apron onto Bayne on the floor, getting back in the ring and setting up for the Babe with the Powerbomb. Bayne reversed and forced her into the corner, but then Lena Kross entered the ring and clattered Nightingale with the Tag title belt, prompting the disqualification since it was in full view of the referee.

Commentary made note that Kross had not wanted Bayne to continue in the match without Ford, who was said to be hurt at ringside. Fightful Select has since reported that Ford had sustained a legitimate injury in the match and an audible was called for the DQ finish.

Ford was checked on during the commercial break and ruled out of the match. Though nothing has yet been revealed as to her condition.