Brodido Issue Challenges For AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution 2026 is rapidly approaching and the card for the show is beginning to take shape as Brodido issued a couple of challenges for the pay-per-view on March 15.

On the February 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Brody King picked up a hard-fought victory over Mark Davis of The Don Callis Family, but he had something to say after the dust had settled. King grabbed a microphone and called out former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, who addressed the audience and the AEW roster earlier in the night after taking out Kenny Omega one week earlier. Swerve claimed that he would take anyone out who got in his way, but King believes that he is the most dangerous man in AEW and is looking for a fight at Revolution which takes place in his home state of California. King promised that Swerve would see what real violence looks like if he accepts his challenge, and given Swerve's reaction from backstage, it seems like it won't be long before things are made official.

Not one to be left out, King's tag team partner Bandido also declared that he wanted a fight at Revolution on March 15. His call was answered by Andrade El Idolo of The Don Callis Family, who stood at the top of the entrance ramp and stared down the current ROH World Champion. Once again, nothing was made official between Bandido and Andrade, but since both men want to make up lost ground in their own quests towards the AEW World Championship, that bout will likely be made official in the coming days.

Bandido and Andrade have only ever crossed paths once in the past, that being in a trios match at AAA TripleMania XXX: Monterrey in April 2022. However, Swerve and King have a long history dating back to their time before AEW as they have faced off in companies like MLW, DEFY, and PCW.