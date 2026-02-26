AJ Styles Hoped To 'Beat The House' With WWE Retirement

When AJ Styles was forced to retire from WWE after losing his career-threatening match to GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble last month, many fans believed that "The Phenomenal One" was considering the idea of signing with AEW, or returning to his stomping grounds in TNA. However, this past Monday on "WWE Raw," Styles was surprised with being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame during his episode-long tribute, and though many believed the announcement was a strategic tactic to prevent him from signing elsewhere, the 48-year-old shut down all speculation on Tuesday.

Speaking on the "Talk'N Shop Podcast" with his Bullet Club friends Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Styles explained that all rumors about him continuing to wrestle couldn't be further from the truth, and is pleased that he didn't overstay his welcome.

"Everybody wants to say, WWE put him in the Hall Of Fame so they couldn't go to AEW. Guys, I'm retired from wrestling in the ring, like that's all this is. I make my own choices ... I was ready," he explained. "You got to beat the house. I beat the house, because I was on the verge of staying at the table too long."

Styles also shared that one of the biggest reasons behind his decision to retire this year was to avoid seriously getting hurt, explaining that he's watched too many icons suffer life-long injuries.

"We wish we could wrestle forever right? We want that, and even our brains are like, 'We can still do it' ... I'll tell you my biggest fear, and how many of us know these guys, these Japanese legends right? They've done a sunset flip, tweaked their neck and their paralyzed, I don't want that."

On Wednesday, it was reported that Styles signed a new deal with WWE which will allow him to help with the development of new talent going forward.

