WWE HOFer Rob Van Dam On Showing Up In WWE: 'They're Not Testing For Weed Anymore'

Although ECW legend Rob Van Dam hasn't wrestled for WWE in 12 years, he hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning to the company, so long as he can pass the drug test.

During a live question and answer period on his YouTube channel, RVD was asked if he would consider joining Paul Heyman's faction, The Vision, on "WWE Raw," due to the amount of injuries the group has endured, explaining that he's always open for opportunities, especially now that the promotion allows its talent to use marijuana.

"Hey man. Paul's got my number ... I'm not sure I'll pass the drug test. I gotta study," he stated. "Everybody knows they're not testing for weed anymore ... it gets brought up to me all the time in interviews and stuff, and lately after talking about how they don't test for marijuana anymore, they like to bring up that interview that Cody [Rhodes] did with [Finn Balor] ... they want to know my opinion on that and I think that's great. It's going to add longevity to their careers and their lives."

It was first revealed that marijuana had been taken off WWE's banned drug list last year when "WWE SmackDown" star Michin confirmed that the company accepted that talent like to use it for pain relief or enjoyment. RVD hasn't been shy about his love for weed, having founded his own cannabis brand in 2019 and can be seen smoking during many of his podcast episodes.

