Mosh Of The Headbangers Recalls 2016 WWE Return, Backstage Chat With John Cena

WWE "Attitude Era" wrestlers The Headbangers made a return to the promotion back in 2016, competing in two tag team matches and a 16-person tag match, all three of which they ended up losing. Reflecting on their 2016 stint during an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Mosh (real name Chaz Warrington) noted that one popular WWE star made them feel at home.

"We walked in and kind of stood there, and kind of looked around for a second and then, from across the room, it was instant eye contact – it was John Cena," he recalled. "Cena jumps up. He's like, 'S**t! Headbangers are here! Heard you guys were coming!' And he comes running across – literally running across the thing – he gives us a hug."

According to the wrestler, Cena expressed his excitement to see the tag team and invited them to sit down in catering with him so they could catch up. Warrington had only ever met Cena one time before, very early in the future mega-star's career. It was so early, in fact, that Cena was still known as Prototype at the time.

At a time when they could've easily felt like outsiders in the locker room, Warrington recalls Cena making he and his tag partner, Glenn Ruth, feel at home.