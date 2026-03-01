Mosh Of The Headbangers Recalls 2016 WWE Return, Backstage Chat With John Cena
WWE "Attitude Era" wrestlers The Headbangers made a return to the promotion back in 2016, competing in two tag team matches and a 16-person tag match, all three of which they ended up losing. Reflecting on their 2016 stint during an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Mosh (real name Chaz Warrington) noted that one popular WWE star made them feel at home.
"We walked in and kind of stood there, and kind of looked around for a second and then, from across the room, it was instant eye contact – it was John Cena," he recalled. "Cena jumps up. He's like, 'S**t! Headbangers are here! Heard you guys were coming!' And he comes running across – literally running across the thing – he gives us a hug."
According to the wrestler, Cena expressed his excitement to see the tag team and invited them to sit down in catering with him so they could catch up. Warrington had only ever met Cena one time before, very early in the future mega-star's career. It was so early, in fact, that Cena was still known as Prototype at the time.
At a time when they could've easily felt like outsiders in the locker room, Warrington recalls Cena making he and his tag partner, Glenn Ruth, feel at home.
The road back to WWE wasn't something that happened overnight for The Headbangers
While he had some anxiety about stepping back into WWE after years away from the promotion, Warrington had wanted to return for years, if only for his son to see him perform on television.
"Whenever WWE was in town or anywhere near me, I would call. I would try and get a hold of Hunter [Triple H] and say: 'Hey, is there anyway for me to – I'm not looking to come back – I just want to do one match,'" Mosh recalled.
For a while, Warrington was denied by the WWE office, with officials citing insurance as the reason behind the rejection. However, after getting in touch with friend and former in-ring rival Brian "Road Dogg" James, The Headbangers were able to make their return.
"I'm like, 'Okay, yeah, nice rib. Well played,'" Warrington stated. "Then immediately he called me and it was Road Dogg and he was like, 'No, no, it's not a rib!' He goes, 'We got this storyline we're doing, we'd love to have you and Glenn.' I couldn't say yes fast enough!"
It didn't happen without any road bumps, as their appearance was delayed, causing Warrington to date that it would actually take place. However, he eventually learned through a text from Howard Finkel that he'd be appearing on "WWE SmackDown" with his tag team partner.
