Liv Morgan Names Pop Star As The Celebrity She'd Love To See In WWE

Pop culture icons and pro wrestlers have been crossing paths since the days of Hulk Hogan and Mr. T, but in recent years, WWE has revitalized the trend by bringing the likes of Bad Bunny, Jelly Roll, and internet influencers like iShowSpeed and KSI into matches and segments. During an interview on Bradley Martin's "RAWTALK Podcast," Liv Morgan explained that she isn't bothered by the appearances and shared whom she wants to see appear in WWE next.

"We have this cool collaboration where, like, everyone's winning. I don't care if people come to WWE, you know what I mean?" she said. "Like, Britney Spears? Britney! I'm such a Britney fan. I would love – can you imagine Britney Spears shows up to Monday night 'Raw?' Or WrestleMania? She's so iconic."

Morgan elaborated by saying she'd love to get in the ring with the pop icon. While it's unlikely that Spears makes an appearance, Morgan teased that anything is possible on the road to WWE WrestleMania 42.

Controversially, Spear's ex-husband Kevin Federline made his own appearance in WWE back in 2006 and 2007 to have a feud with John Cena, where he ended up beating 'The Champ' on "Raw." Looking back at the infamous moment, Road Dogg criticized the match finish, comparing it to David Arquette's infamous run in WCW, and taking a massive shot at "K-Fed" by claiming that beating Cena was the biggest moment of his life.

