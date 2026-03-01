Why WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson Is 'Scared To Death' Of Current Style

Pro wrestling veteran Arn Anderson made a name for himself in the industry during the 1980s, and back then, matches looked very different from what they do today. Wrestlers now prioritize high-flying moves and fast-paced matches in order to draw the crowd's attention, which is something that was once mainly utilized in Japan, Mexico, and the independent circuit.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Anderson was asked what he thinks about the wrestling style today compared to his era, and he focused on the part that concerns him. "I'm terrified. I respect the girls and the guys of today's wrestling industry, but scared to death too," the veteran exclaimed. "I see things happening in the ring that you can't protect yourself on. Anything going backwards – German Suplex – you can't protect yourself because you can't see where you're going. Stuff off the top, going through tables, things that are dangerous."

"If you look at me, I'm beat up, and I didn't do any of that stuff!" Anderson added. "I'm just worried that, in five years, we're gonna have a casualty list about that long. And I hate it for the young guys and girls, because they feel like they need to go to that level to get the audience's approval."

Despite his criticisms of the modern wrestling style, which Anderson has been vocally opposed to, he still urged wrestlers to simply dial things down. "I know this: I hear almost on a weekly basis who's dropping out due to injury," he said. "It was not that way when I was in wrestling."

