WWE's Bruce Prichard Combats 'Misconceptions' On Saudi Arabia

WWE has slowly cultivated a relationship with Saudi Arabia over the past decade, even holding some of their biggest Premium Live Events in the country, like the recent Royal Rumble and the planned WrestleMania 43 that's set to take place in Riyadh.

However, many fans have taken issue with this relationship, in part due to the many laws in Saudi Arabia against religious freedom and women's rights. But, according to Bruce Prichard, the issue is complicated by the people that inhabit the nation.

"Lot of misconceptions about what it's like [in Saudi Arabia]... You know, you get there, and the place is a lot of desert, man. A lot of sand, but you know when you get into the city you could be in any city anywhere in the world," he explained during an episode of his "Something To Wrestle" podcast. "But the people are so damn nice! [It's] kind of hard to get mad at, because they try to bend over backwards to do whatever they can do for you."

Prichard went on to recount taking rideshares across Riyadh during his time there, and how trying to go to a spa was the first major cultural shock he experienced. "We went in, and as soon as we went in, they went: 'No! No men, women only!' I'm like 'What the hell?' And then I realize, oh, we probably should've checked, you know, customs and everything," he recalled. Prichard added that there was a bit of a language barrier, but he eventually got his spa treatment in his hotel and was surprised by how cold Riyadh was.

