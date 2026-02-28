WWE's Randy Orton Reflects On Wrestling In 10 Elimination Chamber Matches

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 is right around the corner, and whether or not he wins the men's Chamber match and moves on to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42, this Saturday will be a landmark show for Randy Orton. "The Viper" will be wrestling in his tenth Elimination Chamber match, making him the first WWE superstar with double digits for appearances in the match and extending his own record of most appearances in the match in WWE history. Orton was asked about what the milestone means to him during a recent appearance on ESPN's "Get Up," and just like the other nine bouts, Orton has one thing on his mind: winning.

"Ten Elimination Chambers is a lot of Elimination Chambers," Orton said. "My body's been beat up all over that ring and that Chamber, man. It is unforgiving, but I take a lot of experience with myself into that Chamber and I'm going to use it this Saturday, and I'm going to win the thing, and go to WrestleMania, man. I've only got so many more years that I'm going to be able to do this, and I'm enjoying every second of it. So at the Chamber, I make it count."

Despite Orton's record for most appearances in the Elimination Chamber, he has only ever won one of them. That win came back in 2014 when Orton was part of The Authority, but despite that victory being 12 years ago, Orton is ready to grab his second win this weekend.

"I was the bad guy, man," Orton reclled. "I came out last in the pod, Daniel Bryan was the fan favorite, I ended up winning and going on to main event WrestleMania. That was a huge win for me and I plan on doing it all again this Saturday."

