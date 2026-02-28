Jey Uso Attacked Backstage Ahead Of WWE SmackDown, Taken Away In Ambulance

The action on "WWE SmackDown" Friday night kicked off before the show even got underway, according to WWE's own Instagram account. Ahead of the show going on air, WWE revealed Jey Uso had been taken out backstage by an unknown attacker.

WWE posted a photo and video that showed officials and other WWE stars surrounding a person on the ground, who the video revealed to be the former World Heavyweight Champion, who looked like he had been put through some of the set backstage. In the post, WWE urged fans to tune in to the blue brand to watch the story unfold.

As the show went on the air, a chaotic scene unfolded where Uso was loaded onto an ambulance, accompanied by his cousin, Jacob Fatu. Fatu shouted at "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis to find out who did it.

The attack comes the night before six stars, including Uso, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Trick Williams, and Je'Von Evans, will enter the Elimination Chamber. The winner of the Chamber match will get a shot at Drew McIntyre's Undisputed WWE Championship on "The Grandest Stage of Them All," WrestleMania 42.