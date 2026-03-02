WINC Watchlist: Mercedes Mone's Greatest Matches

As Black History Month becomes Women's History Month, and her absence from AEW continues into the year, it feels like the right time to look at the lengthy match catalog of Mercedes Mone.

One of the vaunted Four Horsewoman of "WWE NXT" and later what WWE stylized as the "Women's Revolution," Mone – or rather Sasha Banks – held gold as NXT Women's Champion, six-time WWE Women's Champion, and three-time Women's Tag Team Champion during a ten-year stint with the company. All that success came, rarely, during a time when she was in her 20s, and in leaving she has since continued to collect titles and marquee matches.

"Ultimo Mone" first held the IWGP Women's Championship during a stint with NJPW, eventually going on to sign for AEW and dial up the belt-collecting with the TBS Championship followed up with titles in CMLL, NJPW, RevPro, and several other promotions scattered across the world. Holding titles is one thing, but the spotlight that comes with that gold has also delivered a plethora of excellent matches, some having made this very Watchlist, and others deserving of an honorable mention. The following list is an attempt to comprise a playlist of sorts, for those either unaware or wanting to see the best of Mone across the years.

Honorable mentions go out to effectively all of her matches – aside from those mentioned later – with Charlotte Flair or Bayley, her Hell in a Cell match with Becky Lynch in 2019, her match against Toni Storm at last year's AEW All In Texas, against Persephone at CMLL in October last year, against Willow Nightingale at AEW New Year's Smash last January, and against Hazuki at NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2024.