Mercedes Mone Announces International Tour In March, Doesn't Include AEW Dates

Mercedes Mone was last seen in AEW on the January 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite" as she was left with cake on her face as she tried to ruin Willow Nightingale's championship celebration. "The CEO" would then announce that she would be stepping away from AEW to renew her focus and come back even stronger, and her in-ring comeback is right around the corner according to her "Mone Mag" newsletter.

Mone revealed her special "March Madness" tour dates that will see travel around the world defending a number of the independent titles she won in 2025, as well as challenging for some fresh championships. However, the tour does not make any mention of All Elite Wrestling.

Her first stop will be Arena Mexico as Mone will defend the CMLL World Women's Championship on March 6 against either Olympia or Persephone, with her challenger being decided at this Friday's show in Mexico City. Two days later on March 8, Mone will be in Milan, Italy defending the Bestya Women's Championship against Swan at the appropriately titled "Mone Mayhem" event. On March 14, "The CEO" will jet off to Paris, France for the joint BZW and Rixe Catch event "Apogée" where she will put her EWA Women's Championship on the line against the Rixe Women's Champion Ophelie in a champion vs. champion clash.

On March 21, Mone will make her return to RevPro in the United Kingdom for the "High Stakes" event in Wolverhampton, marking her first appearance for the promotion since losing the Undisputed British Women's Championship to Alex Windsor on an episode of "AEW Collision" that same month. After that, Mone will be back in Poland for PTW's "More Mone, More Problems" event on March 28, where it's likely she will be defending the PTW Women's Championship. Rounding out the month on March 31, Mone will travel back to Winnipeg Pro Wrestling in Canada for the "Fight at the Museum" event to defend the WPW Women's Championship against the winner of the promotion's annual Voyager Cup tournament.

While there is no mention of AEW in her schedule, every Wednesday has been left free, as has the Revolution pay-per-view on March 15, so there is a chance she could return to AEW in March after her time away, which was actually so that Mone could have stem cell treatment to take care of nagging injuries.