Backstage News On Mercedes Mone's Absence From AEW TV In 2026, When She'll Return

After nearly two years of conquering the wrestling world as "The CEO," Mercedes Mone has had a very quiet 2026. The former AEW TBS Champion has not been seen in All Elite Wrestling since the January 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite" where she was left with cake on her face after trying to interrupt The Babes of Wrath's championship celebration. Mone stated that she needed to take some time away from AEW to regroup and return to take over the company once again, but the question on many fans lips is where has Mone been?

The answer is healing some nagging injuries. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mone has been dealing with back, neck, and spinal problems and needed some time off. Mone has been in Cancun, Mexico receiving rounds of stem cell treatment after being recommended the treatment by other wrestlers who have had the same issues as her. Mone recently took to her Instagram story to admit that her spine had never felt so straight and that she is very excited to return to the ring and feel like the best possible version of herself.

Mone has already got some matches lined up for when she gets back in the ring. It was recently confirmed that she would be wrestling at the CMLL event on March 6 at Arena Mexico, though an opponent was not revealed, but it is likely that she will defend the CMLL World Women's Championship she has held since the Grand Slam Mexico edition of "Dynamite" in June 2025. "The CEO" will also be returning to Winnipeg Pro Wrestling on March 31 to defend her WPW Women's Championship she has held since October 2025. Her opponent for that event will be decided over the weekend of March 13 and 14 as the promotion will host the annual Voyager Cup tournament, with the winner of that competition facing Mone at the end of the month.