Logan Paul Beats Jacob Fatu, Wins Jey Uso's Elimination Chamber Spot On WWE SmackDown

Logan Paul will enter his third Elimination Chamber match at this weekend's eponymous event, replacing Jey Uso as he was written off with injury.

Following Uso's pre-show attack ruling him out of the Elimination Chamber, Paul Heyman put Paul forward as an alternative to enter instead. Nick Aldis said he would consider it, but later Fatu had a similar demand to replace his cousin, and that set up their singles match in the main event to determine the replacement.

Fatu dominated over Paul and looked to have the match in hand before Austin Theory and Heyman made their presence known at ringside. Their interference allowed Paul to survive being down for the count, capitalizing on the distraction to drop Fatu and land a frog splash for a near-fall.

The elusive masked figure, first rearing their head at Survivor Series, appeared at ringside but was quickly dropped and unmasked by Paul. But no one appeared to recognize the man underneath as he was dragged away by officials.

Back in the ring, Fatu hit a pop-up Samoan drop and once again looked to have the match in hand, but Drew McIntyre appeared at ringside and struck him with the title belt, allowing Paul to win the match instead.