UFC Fight Night 268: Moreno Vs. Kavanagh Results

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of UFC Fight Night 268, headlined by Brandon Moreno against Lone'er Kavanagh in flyweight action and emanating from the Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

Tonight will mark the promotion's eighth visit to Mexico City, with the last event seeing Moreno beat Steve Erceg via unanimous decision in the main event. Moreno will be looking to return to winning ways, having lost his last bout in August last year, against stand-in Kavanagh, who was himself undefeated in nine before losing in August last year.

Moreno had initially been planned to fight Asu Almabayev, but he withdrew due to a hand injury. Kavanagh had to pull out of his scheduled bout against Bruno Gustavo da Silva in March to fight tonight. Moreno is a former two-time UFC Flyweight Champion, having last held the title in 2023.

Moreno will be joined by five other Mexican nationals representing the crowd tonight; Santiago Luna will face Angel Pacheco at bantamweight, Imanol Rodriguez faces Kevin Borjas and Edgar Chairez faces Felipe Bunes at flyweight, followed by Daniel Zellhuber against King Green at lightweight, and finally David Martinez faces Marlon Vera at bantamweight.

The main card featuring the aforementioned fights will follow up the preliminary fights and is slated to begin at 8 PM ET. It will be available to watch on Paramount+ for those in the US or UFC Fight Pass internationally.