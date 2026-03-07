Logan Paul Says Bad Bunny Bout Would Be WWE's 'Biggest Wrestling Match Of All Time'

Grammy Award winning musician Bad Bunny made quite the impression on both fans and pro wrestlers when he made his foray into the industry in 2021. Logan Paul has been especially impressed by Bad Bunny, going so far as expressing frustration about just how easily he transitioned into the sport.

"If Bad Bunny versus Logan Paul happened? I have no doubt it would be the biggest wrestling match of all time," Paul boldly proclaimed during an interview with "The Takedown on SI." "Hands down, without question. That match extends so far beyond the WWE universe. It breaks all barriers of what people think wrestling is. You have the opportunity to capture a global audience in one match." Logan continued to praise Bad Bunny's wrestling ability, but dismissed the notion that he'd be an easy opponent for Bad Bunny.

Despite his excitement, Paul made it clear that he isn't announcing the match, but simply making his willingness clear. "The thing about him is, he's a busy guy, he's a very busy guy. I don't know what is on his agenda," he explained. "Even on the red carpet, when I was asked, 'Are you excited about the [Super Bowl] halftime show?' I can't remember the last halftime show I've been excited for!" If the day ever comes, Paul believes that he'll end up smoking Bad Bunny in a match.

After making his debut in a tag team match at WWE WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny wrestled two additional matches; one in 2022 and another in 2023. While he hasn't been back in the ring since, there is clearly interest in his return on the part of fans.

