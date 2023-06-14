Why Logan Paul Says Bad Bunny 'Has No Business Being As Good As He Is' In WWE

Historically, fans have often looked down on celebrity wrestling matches, as the end result usually winds up underwhelming. However, recent performances from the likes of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have helped change that perception. Speaking on his podcast, "IMPAULSIVE," Paul spoke about Bad Bunny and the way he's taken to wrestling.

"This is what I say to people who are trying to compare me and Bad Bunny in ... WWE," Paul said. "I wrestled in high school. I did sports and athletics. I am a YouTuber, but I'm an athlete, bro. I was an athlete first. I always have been. ... Bunny is a musician, dude. He has no business being as good as he is. ... He comes in there and he crushes it."

Bad Bunny made his debut at WWE WrestleMania 37, competed in the 2022 Royal Rumble, and won his recent Street Fight against Damien Priest in Puerto Rico at WWE Backlash. His appearances have received excellent reception from fans and people within the industry, with Mark Henry labeling Bad Bunny as the best celebrity performer in wrestling.

As for Paul, the social media star made his debut teaming up with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 38, and then went on to face The Miz in a singles match at WWE SummerSlam later in 2022. Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, competed in the 2023 Royal Rumble, and had a highly-praised singles match against Seth Rollins this year at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Paul is set to appear on the upcoming June 19 edition of "WWE Raw," though it's unknown what he'll be doing on the show. Bad Bunny hasn't appeared since Backlash, but it seems highly unlikely wrestling fans have seen the last of the musician.