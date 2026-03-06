Drew McIntyre Details Reaction To WWE Crown Jewel 'Pivot' Away From John Cena Match

Last year, in the lead-up to his wrestling retirement, John Cena wrestled old rival AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel. However, according to Cena in a recent interview, he was initially supposed to wrestle Drew McIntyre at the event before a different decision was made. Sitting down for an interview with SHAK Wrestling, McIntyre was asked to comment.

"I mean, I can't change the creative direction," McIntyre said. "I heard what John said. You know, whatever – people weren't feeling whatever was going on. They decided to pivot. He outright asked, 'Do you want AJ?' And the match was incredible, so I could sit there and go, 'Damn, what if? What if he tweeted my name?' But the reality is he's retired and I'm world champion, so I think it worked out just fine for Drew McIntyre."

McIntyre acknowledged that he had wanted to wrestle Cena, specifically because he views Cena as one of the best performers on the mic, and McIntyre wanted to prove himself against the tenured performer. While he wouldn't confirm that he was told about the plans for a match against Cena, McIntyre implied that he had a good idea of the previous plan before WWE made the decision to book Cena vs. Styles.

"I keep my head down and I keep working no matter what happens," he said. "Things happen the way they're supposed to happen."

Although McIntyre currently holds the WWE Championship, that might not be the case by the time WrestleMania 42 arrives. McIntyre will defend his title against Cody Rhodes on the next edition of "WWE SmackDown," marking their fifth televised singles match since September of last year.

