Jake Hager, Former Bellator Fighter & WWE-AEW Star, Signs With Dana White's Power Slap

Jake Hager will be trying his hand at a new combat sport with Dana White's Power Slap.

Hager started out young wrestling at High School and collegiate level before getting started in professional wrestling in 2006, signing a developmental deal with WWE and going on to become a World Heavyweight, ECW World, and United States Champion before departing the company in 2017.

After WWE, Hager continued on the independent circuit before signing with AEW in 2019, continuing to make his MMA debut with Bellator that same year. Though he has not fought since extending his record to 3-0 (One no-contest) in October 2020.

Hager left AEW in 2024, announcing his retirement from pro wrestling in August last year. And he confirmed during a recent interview with "TMZ Sports" that he would be taking his next steps in Dana White's slap-fighting promotion, Power Slap.

"I'm so excited to announce that I've signed with UFC Power Slap," he said. "They are doing show, April 17th in Vegas live. I'll be competing in that show in the heavyweight division... I signed a six appearance contract with them. So hopefully it's more than one. Absolutely, long-term."

When asked whether he was concerned about injuries, as is so often the concern with Power Slap and slap-fighting as a whole, Hager said that he knew what he signed up for and expects injuries. But he is confident in UFC's ability to covering expenses when it comes to any injuries, and it's not something he's particularly worried about.