Former WWE World Champion Jake Hager Reveals He's Retired

Former AEW and WWE star Jake Hager has announced his retirement from pro wrestling, having most recently been signed to AEW.

Hager appeared on Saraya's "Rulebreakers with Saraya" podcast, where he discussed what he is currently doing, stating that he has hung up his wrestling boots. "I'm getting out of wrestling. I'm pretty much ... I could say I'm retired from it," said Hager.

Hager revealed that he is now a businessman running a trucking company, which he is excited about. He also revealed that his trucking company is called Haulin' Oates, a play on the name of the rock band Hall & Oates.

"I started a trucking company, running routes through Tampa and Florida. I'm not driving, not me," he said. "I got people driving. I'm excited, [it is] something to sink my teeth into. You know, hard work always pays off."

The former Jericho Appreciation Society member was a part of AEW between 2019 and 2024, leaving the company after his contract expired. It seemed that Hager's relationship with AEW CEO Tony Khan was a little frosty toward the end, with Hager calling his former boss a "communist" and accusing Khan of threatening to fire him because he supported Donald Trump.

Hager's pro wrestling career began in 2006, coming through the ranks at WWE's developmental territories before featuring on the main roster. After his exit from WWE in 2017, the one-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion featured in the indies before joining AEW and debuting alongside Chris Jericho in the promotion. Since leaving AEW, Hager wrestled in the indies, with his last match coming in November 2024.