Backstage Update On Lady Frost's AEW Future

AEW star Lady Frost has been a member of the AEW roster since 2023, but her time with the company looks to be coming to an end according to a recent report.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Frost's contract with AEW is set to expire on April 1, and baring any drastic changes to creative plans, Frost is set to become a free agent. Sapp noted that the details surrounding Frost's departure have not been made public, but what is known is that she will leave the company. Frost's last appearance for AEW came on the January 10 episode of "AEW Collision" where she defeated by Mina Shirakawa, which was also Frost's first match on AEW TV since June 2025. Frost has the unfortunate distinction of never winning a single match in AEW, amassing a record of 0-18 since her initial debut on "AEW Dark" back in 2020. However, she did pick up a handful of wins while wrestling in Ring of Honor.

As for what Frost might do next, she will likely have a variety of options thanks to how many companies she has previously wrestled for. Frost has remained active on the independent scene while under contract with AEW, and gained a following for herself in Mexico by working a number of dates for CMLL. She has previously worked for the likes of TNA and the NWA, and even made an appearance on "WWE Raw" in 2018 working as an enhancement talent against Asuka. She is former two-time WrestlePro Women's Champion and currently reigns as the Fight Factory Women's Premier Champion, a title she has held since the summer of 2024, so while Frost's journey with All Elite Wrestling might be nearing its end, the next chapter of her career could be very promising.